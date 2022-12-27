Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No country should give prescriptions to Bangladesh: FM

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that the other countries do not need to give any prescriptions to Bangladesh on democracy and human rights as these are deeply rooted in Bangladesh's DNA.
 "Bangladesh always welcomes constructive suggestions from foreign friends. We are a matured country. We are a sovereign country. We are an independent country and the government is committed to holding free, fair, transparent and inclusive general election under the independent Election Commission," the Foreign Minister told the reporters at his office while his attention was drawn to the recent remarks made by both the US and Russian sides.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that the government does not want any country getting involved in Bangladesh's internal affairs.
 Asked whether his message applies to all countries, Momen said, "Yes, no matter     who are they."
Responding to a question on the formal inauguration of Dhaka Metro Rail, Momen said the government remains grateful to Japan for their uninterrupted support despite the Holey Artisan attack that left over 20 foreign nationals, including Japanese citizens, dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Metro rail ready for operation from Wednesday
Govt borrowing from banks doubles
ACC sues Amir Khasru Mahmud Chy, 4 other BNP men for fraud
Tk 6,014 crore project for Mongla Port development signed with EGIS India
No country should give prescriptions to Bangladesh: FM
Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhia
UN says 180 Rohingya adrift on boat feared dead
AL, JP lock horns over Rangpur city polls today


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft