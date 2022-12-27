No country should give prescriptions to Bangladesh: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that the other countries do not need to give any prescriptions to Bangladesh on democracy and human rights as these are deeply rooted in Bangladesh's DNA.

"Bangladesh always welcomes constructive suggestions from foreign friends. We are a matured country. We are a sovereign country. We are an independent country and the government is committed to holding free, fair, transparent and inclusive general election under the independent Election Commission," the Foreign Minister told the reporters at his office while his attention was drawn to the recent remarks made by both the US and Russian sides.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday that the government does not want any country getting involved in Bangladesh's internal affairs.

Asked whether his message applies to all countries, Momen said, "Yes, no matter who are they."

Responding to a question on the formal inauguration of Dhaka Metro Rail, Momen said the government remains grateful to Japan for their uninterrupted support despite the Holey Artisan attack that left over 20 foreign nationals, including Japanese citizens, dead.













