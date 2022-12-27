Video
Home Front Page

Rohingya leader shot dead in Ukhia

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar : Rohingya leader Shafiullah was shot dead on Monday morning in a refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of 8th Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Md Farooq Ahmed said that Shafiullah Shafiq, 38, was the son of late Mohammad Siddique of B-Block of Balukhali Rohingya camp no 8.
The incident took place while Shafiq returning from the annual programme of a madrasa in
    his camp in the morning. A group of unidentified miscreants opened fired at him and he died on the spot, the police officer added.
The miscreants had already fled the scene when a team of APBn reached the spot, he said.
APBn is carrying out operations to nab the perpetrators, he added.
Mohammad Iqbal, a resident of Ukhiya's Balukhali Katupalong Camp-8 East, said Shafiullah was always vocal in the dispute of ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) in the camp. Maybe he was gunned down because of this.
Terrorist groups in the camp are trying to become active again, he said.
Mohammad Ali, officer in charge of the Ukhia police state said that the dead body was sent to the Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.


