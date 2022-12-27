AL, JP lock horns over Rangpur city polls today



Awami League Mayor candidate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia campaigning in Rangpur city polls. photo: Observer

Prime Minister and Awami League(AL) President Sheikh Hasina is the daughter-in-law of Rangpur.

Jatiya Party's (JP) former Chairman late HM Ershad was from Rangpur.

Despite love for both, the election battle would be different for their parties in Rangpur City election.

Many people think, "Personal image is more important than party image in Rangpur".

According to analysts, JP would be difficult to defeat in Rangpur.

They say that AL found no heavyweight candidate to nominate as the Mayor candidate against JP's.

Out of at least four AL leaders who had sought nomination, the ruling party nominated former MP Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia, a member of the central executive as its Mayor candidate against JP's Mostafizar Rhman Mostafa.

All those who failed to get the nomination are campaigning for Dalia.

Seven other mayoral candidates are also in the run, Islami Andolan Bangladesh's AmiruzzamanPiyal (Hand Fan), Bangladesh Congress's Abu Raihan (Dab), KhilafatMajlis'sTauhidurRahmanMondal (Wall Clock), JasderShafiarRahman (torch), Zaker Party's KhorsedAlam (Rose), independent candidate LatifurRahman Milan (Elephant) and Mehdi Hassan Bani (Deer).



JP Mayor candidate Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa campaigning in Rangpur city polls. photo: Observer

Many voters who love AL from the core of their heart said, Dalia was not a competent candidate.

AL supporters turned their backs for not nominating a competent candidate.

As BNP is not contesting mayoral election in Rangpur city, it would straight fight between AL and JP.

Rangpur mayoral election will be an acid test for AL.

Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia told the Dalia Observer, "My victory is certain because of the boat symbol."

"People of Rangpur will not be frustrated again and again. They will vote for boat for the sake of their own development. And as the Awami League is undivided, victory is certain, " she said.

After allotment of symbols on December 9, two consecutive weeks of campaigns ended on Sunday.

In most of the 33 wards in the city, common voters and leaders of various parties are saying that Jatiya Party has put Awami League in a tight corner.

Many voters are saying that the AL nominee would face a colossal defeat.

JP nominee and outgoing mayor Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa, the JP nominee said, "The results are in the hands of the people. I campaigned door to door. It would be impossible to defeat me without tampering the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)."

The Election Commission (EC) has sent EVMs and other election materials to 229 polling centres.



According to the EC, 4,26,470 eligible voters, 2, 14, 166 females, 2, 12, 303 males and one transgender are expected to exercise their right to franchise in the city polls.

EC appointed 229 presiding officers, ,349 assistant presiding officers and 2,698 polling officers

to hold the polls.

Returning Officer Abdul Baten said, under the supervision of law and order forces, EVMs and election accessories have been sent to the polling stations.

From today (Monday) polling stations will be guarded by police and the Ansar, he said.

Action will be taken immediately if there is any complaint against anyone, he said.

Voting will take place using EVMs from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, under the CCTV coverage, he said.

Rangpur City Corporation will be guarded by security forces during the election, he said.

A striking mobile force consisting of the Police, Armed Police Battalion and Ansar Battalion would move from ward to ward to ensure peaceful polling.

One striking force would also remain deployed for 3 general wards and one reserve striking force at each police station and a RAB team for two general wards.

Vulnerable centres would be guarded by extra forces and 33 executive magistrates and 16 judicial magistrates would be on duty at 33 general wards.













An AL leader said any candidate of his party would face stiff competition in Rangpur.