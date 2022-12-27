C’nawabganj-3 by-polls on Feb 1

By-Elections of Chapainawabganj 3 constituencies vacated by the BNP will be held on February 1.

The election commission announced the by-election schedule on Monday. Election Commission Secretary Md. Jahangir Alam said Along with other 5 constituencies vacant by BNP candidates vote of Chapainawabganj-3 will done by EVM from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

BNP's Md. Harunur Rashid resigned from Parliament last Thursday. The seat was then declared vacant.

Chapainawabganj District Commissioner will perform the duty of Returning Officer in this election.

As per schedule, aspirant candidates can submit nomination papers to the returning officer till January 5. After complete the selection process on January 8 candidates can withdraw nomination papers till January 15.

BNP announced their resignation from parliament at the Golap Bagh rally in Dhaka on December 10. Their parliamentary members went to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury's office in Sangsad Bhavan and

submitted resignation letter.

The by-election schedule for the seats vacated by five of them was announced on December 18.

The resignation letter of Harunur Rashid also submitted to the Speaker. But the resignation letter was not accepted due to scanned signature and emailed resignation letter.

After returning to the country on December 22, Harun personally went to Sangsad Bhavan and submitted his resignation letter.

In the 11th Parliament, seven members of BNP have resigned.

The commission said that the polling date for the reserved women's seat (female seat-50) vacated by the resignation of Rumin Farhana will be announced after the decision of these six seats.













