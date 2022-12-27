Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Oil spill in Meghna river threatening environ, vessel still not recovered

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Bhola, Dec 26:  A large area in the Meghna river has been polluted by furnace oil spill since a vessel with 11 lakh litres of oil sank in the river - posing threat to biodiversity and environment.
The authorities concerned failed to lift the sunken vessel even after 36 (as of 4pm today) hours of the incident though two rescue vessels have left to recover it.
Padma Oil Company has formed a four-member probe body to look into the incident and the committee was asked to submit its report within four days.
Two members of the probe body have visited the spot.
Jamal Hossain, senior fisheries officer of Bhola Fisheries Department, said fish in the river will be in danger due to the oil spill.
Staff Officer of Bhola Coast Guard South Zone, Lt Hasan Mehedi Arif, said they are engaged in removing the oil from the river and already two lakh litres of oil has been extracted.
A lighter vessel with 11 lakh litres of fuel sank after being hit by another vessel in Meghna river due to dense fog in sadar upazila of Bhola district early Sunday.
KM Shafiul Kinjal, media officer of Coast Guard South Zone, said the vessel named 'Sagar Nandini-2' from Chattogram port sank in Meghna as another vessel hit it at Tulatuli Majher Char while heading towards Chandpur Padma Depot around 4am on Sunday.
The accident took place due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog.
All the fuel spilled into the river. Local people later collected the fuel in containers.
Fortunately, all 13 crew members of the vessel have been rescued by another vessel passing through the area.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry services
Two 'thieves' lynched in Narail
BNP’s pushing activists towards violence is deplorable : Hasan
Preprations afoot for Dhaka International Trade Fair
Oil spill in Meghna river threatening environ, vessel still not recovered
Winter drizzle likely in parts of Bangladesh
BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain speaking at a commemorative meeting
Wife kills husband's brother over property feud in Cumilla


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft