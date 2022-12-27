Oil spill in Meghna river threatening environ, vessel still not recovered

Bhola, Dec 26: A large area in the Meghna river has been polluted by furnace oil spill since a vessel with 11 lakh litres of oil sank in the river - posing threat to biodiversity and environment.

The authorities concerned failed to lift the sunken vessel even after 36 (as of 4pm today) hours of the incident though two rescue vessels have left to recover it.

Padma Oil Company has formed a four-member probe body to look into the incident and the committee was asked to submit its report within four days.

Two members of the probe body have visited the spot.

Jamal Hossain, senior fisheries officer of Bhola Fisheries Department, said fish in the river will be in danger due to the oil spill.

Staff Officer of Bhola Coast Guard South Zone, Lt Hasan Mehedi Arif, said they are engaged in removing the oil from the river and already two lakh litres of oil has been extracted.

A lighter vessel with 11 lakh litres of fuel sank after being hit by another vessel in Meghna river due to dense fog in sadar upazila of Bhola district early Sunday.

KM Shafiul Kinjal, media officer of Coast Guard South Zone, said the vessel named 'Sagar Nandini-2' from Chattogram port sank in Meghna as another vessel hit it at Tulatuli Majher Char while heading towards Chandpur Padma Depot around 4am on Sunday.

The accident took place due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog.

All the fuel spilled into the river. Local people later collected the fuel in containers.

Fortunately, all 13 crew members of the vessel have been rescued by another vessel passing through the area. -UNB













