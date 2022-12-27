Video
Winter drizzle likely in parts of Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The weather department has predicted light rains in parts of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Monday.
"Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," the department said in its bulletin.
Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during late night to morning.
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall slightly over the country, it added.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 11.3 degree Celsius in Tetulia and Srimangal in the last 24 hours till 6am Monday.
The highest temperature was recorded at 30.5 degree Celsius in Cox's Bazar.
Meanwhile, the trough of westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining area, as per the bulletin.    -UNB


