BNP forms liaison body to coordinate movement  

The BNP has formed a seven-member liaison committee to coordinate like-minded political parties to wage anti-government simultaneous movement.

Syed Emran Saleh, acting office secretary of the party, issued a press release mentioning the names of the liaison committee members.

The members are: BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku; Vice-Chairmen Barkatullah Bulu, Md Shahjahan, Abdul Awal Mintoo; and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal.

As a part of political strategy BNP dissolved its 20-party alliance and want to wage simultaneous movement along with like-minded political parties to overthrow the Awami League government.

The BNP announced simultaneous movement demanding election under a caretaker government and resignation of the AL government from the December 10 rally in Dhaka.