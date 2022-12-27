Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU Bangla Department

Instruction to keep faces of female students uncovered during exam, viva triggers controversy

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
DU Correspondent

Bangla Department of Dhaka University (DU) on December 11 issued a notice stating that keeping faces of female students including the ear during tutorial presentation, mid-term examinations, final examinations and viva is mandatory for the sake of ensuring their identities.
"If someone disobey the instruction, action will be taken against her, as per the university law," it further said.
Meanwhile, the notice, issued by the department Chairman Prof Syed Azizul Hoque, triggered controversy among students as it is regarded as a threat to the freedom of the choice of dress, living in a secular country.
Many said it is also an attack on the religious sentiments of muslims as covering faces is a must in Islam.
Protesting the notice, more than one hundred female students of the university staged a demonstration at the base of Aparajeya Bangla on Monday noon.
At this time, they raised five point demands including withdrawing the notice immediately, identifying female examinees who wear Hijab and Niqab either by modern technology or by female teachers or staff in a separate room, stopping harassment of female students who wear Hijab and Niqab in various departments and faculties.
The demands further included ensuring justice of the harassment during exams and vivas because of wearing Hijab and Niqab, incorporating laws to ensure their rights and compensating the dropout students due to such harassment.
The agitated students said forcing them to uncover faces during examinations and vivas is an explicit violation of fundamental human rights as the constitution ensures their right of choice of the dress.
Later on, they handed over a memorandum describing these demands to university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Habibur Rahman, a former law student of Dhaka University, said, "Right to practice religion is a constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right and covering face is a mandatory obligation for Muslim girls."
"University authority must ensure alternative technology  for identification of students. They have no right to compel any student to violate her religious imperative," Habib added.
He further claimed that intolerance to Hijab might be a systematic strategy to exclude devoted Muslim girls from the university.
However, Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of DU branch Chhatra League, thinks the intention of the notice should be investigated first and seriously.
"If there is a necessity of ensuring the identities of female students, the notice is not bad. If it is to hurt religious sentiment, it is abominable as everyone has the right to choose her dress" he added.
However, he said Chhatra League will not spare if someone conducts activities of "Chhatri Sangstha", by talking about religious values.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman told the Daily Observer, " We respect all religions, opinions, cultures, dresses and food habits. We have asked authorities not to bargain on these issues."
Asked if there is any law in the university ordinance regarding the uncovering faces of female students during examinations, he did not answer explicitly but said, "Maybe the department authorities tried to remind the students of university rules and regulations during examinations."
Despite several attempts, this correspondent could not reach Prof Syed Azizul Hoque, who issued the notice, for his comment in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP forms liaison body to coordinate movement  
Instruction to keep faces of female students uncovered during exam, viva triggers controversy
Fall of govt a matter of time: Mosharraf
Matarbari Port Development Project: 14 tenders submitted
6th non-fiction book fair begins at DU
PM stresses ensuring justice for all
AL starts distributing nomination forms Wednesday
Cold wave continues sweeping northern districts


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft