Instruction to keep faces of female students uncovered during exam, viva triggers controversy

Bangla Department of Dhaka University (DU) on December 11 issued a notice stating that keeping faces of female students including the ear during tutorial presentation, mid-term examinations, final examinations and viva is mandatory for the sake of ensuring their identities.

"If someone disobey the instruction, action will be taken against her, as per the university law," it further said.

Meanwhile, the notice, issued by the department Chairman Prof Syed Azizul Hoque, triggered controversy among students as it is regarded as a threat to the freedom of the choice of dress, living in a secular country.

Many said it is also an attack on the religious sentiments of muslims as covering faces is a must in Islam.

Protesting the notice, more than one hundred female students of the university staged a demonstration at the base of Aparajeya Bangla on Monday noon.

At this time, they raised five point demands including withdrawing the notice immediately, identifying female examinees who wear Hijab and Niqab either by modern technology or by female teachers or staff in a separate room, stopping harassment of female students who wear Hijab and Niqab in various departments and faculties.

The demands further included ensuring justice of the harassment during exams and vivas because of wearing Hijab and Niqab, incorporating laws to ensure their rights and compensating the dropout students due to such harassment.

The agitated students said forcing them to uncover faces during examinations and vivas is an explicit violation of fundamental human rights as the constitution ensures their right of choice of the dress.

Later on, they handed over a memorandum describing these demands to university Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Habibur Rahman, a former law student of Dhaka University, said, "Right to practice religion is a constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right and covering face is a mandatory obligation for Muslim girls."

"University authority must ensure alternative technology for identification of students. They have no right to compel any student to violate her religious imperative," Habib added.

He further claimed that intolerance to Hijab might be a systematic strategy to exclude devoted Muslim girls from the university.

However, Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of DU branch Chhatra League, thinks the intention of the notice should be investigated first and seriously.

"If there is a necessity of ensuring the identities of female students, the notice is not bad. If it is to hurt religious sentiment, it is abominable as everyone has the right to choose her dress" he added.

However, he said Chhatra League will not spare if someone conducts activities of "Chhatri Sangstha", by talking about religious values.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman told the Daily Observer, " We respect all religions, opinions, cultures, dresses and food habits. We have asked authorities not to bargain on these issues."

Asked if there is any law in the university ordinance regarding the uncovering faces of female students during examinations, he did not answer explicitly but said, "Maybe the department authorities tried to remind the students of university rules and regulations during examinations."

Despite several attempts, this correspondent could not reach Prof Syed Azizul Hoque, who issued the notice, for his comment in this regard.












