Fall of govt a matter of time: Mosharraf

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said on Saturday, "All patriotic force will overthrow autocratic Awami League government together to establish people's rule in the country."
Speaking at a press conference of Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) in front of the National Press Club he said, "People's participation in the BNP programmes proves Awami League government has lost its acceptability. Realising the truth the government use law enforcing agencies to kill and torture opposition's leaders and activists."  
"No autocratic government can win against people's will. Now the fall of the government is matter of time," he added.
DAB organized the programme demanding unconditional release of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas and other leaders and activists.  
Mosharraf claimed government arrested BNP leaders and activists in false cases and said, "Centring our Dhaka divisional rally the government murdered and tortured our leaders and activists. Our leaders and activists cannot stay in house for fear of arrest."


