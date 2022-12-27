Video
Matarbari Port Development Project: 14 tenders submitted

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Dec 25: A total of 14 tenders including 11 foreign have been submitted for construction of 25.8 km long 4-lane Port Access Road on new Embankment, Construction of 17 bridges, Construction of 1.6 km long 4-lane Matarbari Port North-South Connector Road Soft Soil Improvement Works.
Those tenders have been invited for construction of Roads and Highways Department (RHD) component of the Matarbari Port Development Project.
The total cost of the project has been estimated at around 9,000 crore.
This project comprised of two components i) Construction of a new Port
ii) Construction of a new Port Access Road. The Construction of new road component has located in Chakaria and Moheskhali Upazilas of Cox's Bazar district in Bangladesh.
Key services of the project include; Study of the engineering survey and soil investigation results for the execution of design, Detail design of pavement sections, Fixation of road alignment, assist in preparation of bid documents, bid evaluation and facilitation of pre-contract discussion and finalization of contract documents.
The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has received a loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) towards the cost of "The Matarbari Port Development Project (RHD Component)" and intends to apply part of the
proceeds towards payments under the contracts for: Civil Works Package No. CW-3a Construction of Matarbari Port Access Road (West Section) and Matarbari Port North-South Connector Road, Civil Works Package No.
CW-3b Construction of Matarbari Porl Access Road (Central Section), and Civil Works Package No. CW-3c Construction of Matarbari Port Access Road (East Section).
The works include; Construction of 26.0 km long Port Access Road including 14 bridges, and 1.2 km 4-lane North-South Connector Road, Construction of 10.5 km 2 lane Port Access Road  including four bridges, and 1.2 km long 4-lane North-South Connector Road, Construction of 6.4 km long 2-lane Port Access Road including four, bridges, Construction of 9.1 km long 2-lane Port Access Road including six bridges.


