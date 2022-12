The sixth non-fiction book fair began on Monday at the premises of the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS), jointly organised by the FBS and Bonik Barta.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the three-day long book fair and addressed the inaugural session as chief guest while Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman and also former Dean of the FBS Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam was present as special guest.