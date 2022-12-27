PM stresses ensuring justice for all



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks as the chief guest at the 59th annual council of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Monday. photo : pid

"I want every person to get justice through disposing of the cases quickly and creating an environment to ensure transparency and accountability (in the judiciary)," she said.

The prime minister was addressing as the chief guest the 59th annual council of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association (BJSA) held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

She said they (members of parliament) have enacted laws alongside making amendments and developments to ensure security and welfare of the people while the judges are using those to guarantee justice for all.

"Since I am in power, I will do whatever is necessary for the development of the judiciary as they (people) get the rule of law and justice," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has formed special tribunals to dispose of the cases filed under the anti-terrorism act.

"If the trial of anti-terrorism cases end promptly, those who are engaged in terrorism will not engage themselves in the acts," she said.

The prime minister said patterns of the terrorism and militancy have changed with the advent of newer technologies and crimes are happening through technology.

"We have enacted a law to ward off cyber crimes. Many people say many things about it, but the fact is that the law is necessary for us as cyber crimes are now taking place immensely," she said.

She called upon all including parents, teachers, and religious guardians to raise anti-terrorism and anti-militant awareness campaigns across the country to fend off terrorism and militancy.

"We have to pay special attention as no children can get involved in the militancy," she added.

Referring to militant attacks in Jhalokathi and Gazipur courts, she said her government has taken measures as the judges can return home safely after delivering verdicts.

The prime minister said as many as 101 tribunals are now working across the country to deal with the cases of women and children repression while seven tribunals are assigned to work with the human trafficking cases.

She hoped that if the trials of cases of women and children repression were disposed of quickly, the number of such crimes would decrease significantly.

To infuse dynamism in the judiciary, she said a total of 1227 judges were so far appointed in the lower courts since 2009 while a process is under way to recruit more 200 judges.

Recalling the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the development of judiciary, she said Bangabandhu had scrapped a Pakistani law that paved the way of appointing women in the judiciary.

The prime minister urged the judges to think about what they had got before the Awami League assumed power in 1996 and what they received after that, saying, "You (judges) will see a complete change."

Sheikh Hasina said her government has continued the trial of war criminals confronting local and overseas hurdles, adding that she had gotten many foreign phone calls including from heads of state when her government initiated measures to try war criminals.

The prime minister thanked Judge Golam Rasul for his bravery in delivering the judgement in the killing case of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman overcoming many obstacles.

She said the BNP-Jamaat alliance called hartal on the verdict day (November 8, 1998) as the judge did not come to the court to deliver the judgement. -BSS











