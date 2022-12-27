AL starts distributing nomination forms Wednesday

The ruling Awami League (AL) will start distributing application forms from Wednesday for the party's nomination in by-elections to six parliamentary seats, left vacant after BNP MPs resignation.

By-polls to the six seats will be held on February 1 next year.

According to a press release from the party, the aspirants of AL nominations were asked to collect and submit the forms from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office from 10.30am to 4.30pm on December 28-31.

The aspirants also asked to maintain health protocols and not to make crowd during the collection and submission of the application forms.

The aspirants have to bring the photocopy of their respective national identity cards to collect the nomination forms.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of the by-elections on December 18.

EC will conduct the by-polls to parliamentary seats -- Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2, Chapainawabganj-3 and Brahmanbaria-2.

The EC secretary said candidates can submit their nomination papers till January 5. Returning officers will scrutinize the nomination papers on January 8 and January 15 has been set as the last date for withdrawal of candidature.









