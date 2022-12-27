Video
RDJA hands over monthly stipends to students

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Rangpur Division Journalists Association members handing over stipend to a student. photo: observer

Rangpur Division Journalists Association members handing over stipend to a student. photo: observer

Rangpur Division Journalists' Association (RDJA) Dhaka has given monthly stipends to the children (students) of late members.
This stipend was given at the association's office on Topkhana Road, Dhaka on Monday. 10 children of late six members of Rangpur Division Journalists' Association have received the stipends.
President of RDJA Tofazzal Hossain said, "We are supporting the welfare of the late members' children and improving the quality of their education by paying three thousand taka per month on behalf of the association. The past committee initiated our activities. In continuation of that, we have continued the stipends programme. The welfare work will continue in the future."
Baten Biplob, General Secretary of the Association, said, "The programme of awarding scholarships to the children of members of the association is a great initiative. The activities started from 2021. In continuation of this, we have continued to provide stipends to them in 2022 as well. These stipends will help them in their education to some extent. Along with this assistance to the children of the members, various welfare activities of the organization including the children of the late members of RDJA will increase.
Former general secretary of the organization Mizanur Rahman, organizing secretary Shafiqul Islam, members AK Shamsuzjoha and Ashikuzzaman were present in the event.



