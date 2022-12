GAZIPUR : The government has taken adequate security measures ahead of the first phase of Biswa Ijtema which will begin on January 13.

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema will begin on January 13 and it will end on January 15. Metropolitan Police Commissioner of Gazipur Mollah Nazrul Islam told BSS that over 7,000 members of the law enforcement agencies will be deployed during the Biswa Ijtema to ensure proper security. -BSS