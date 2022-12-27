Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DU becomes Champion in ICPC contest

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University team 'DU NotstrongEnough' of Computer Science and Engineering Department became champion at Asia West Continent Finals of International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC).
'Three of a Kind' team of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and 'BUET Potatoes' team of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) secured the second and third position respectively in the contest.
Team members of the 'DU_NotstrongEnough' were Ayman Rashid, Jubayer Rahman Nirjhar and Ayon Shahriar.
This competition was held on December 24 at different venues of the world.
A total of 67 teams from different universities and colleges of Asia West Continent took part in this competition.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RDJA hands over monthly stipends to students
Govt takes adequate security measures for Biswa Ijtema
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
Mongla Port Authority and EGIS India Consulting Engineers Pvt. Ltd
DU becomes Champion in ICPC contest
Coast Guard uses modern technology to separate the oil from the water
JCI Dhaka Independent new committee for 2023
48 held for consuming, selling drugs in city


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft