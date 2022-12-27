DU becomes Champion in ICPC contest

Dhaka University team 'DU NotstrongEnough' of Computer Science and Engineering Department became champion at Asia West Continent Finals of International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC).

'Three of a Kind' team of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and 'BUET Potatoes' team of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) secured the second and third position respectively in the contest.

Team members of the 'DU_NotstrongEnough' were Ayman Rashid, Jubayer Rahman Nirjhar and Ayon Shahriar.

This competition was held on December 24 at different venues of the world.

A total of 67 teams from different universities and colleges of Asia West Continent took part in this competition.















