Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:42 AM
Letter To the Editor

Drink enough water in winter

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir

Many people suffer from constipation in winter due to drinking less water for fear of cold. On the other hand, drinking too much hot water can also cause body aches. If constipation persists, it can often turn into piles-fistula. Lack of proper treatment can lead to piles-fistula cancer.

Various problems of the anal canal such as bleeding, pain, and swelling are all due to piles. The above symptoms can also occur in fistula or fistula disease. It may also be that the first cancer of the anal canal may present itself as a fistula, but most fistula patients do not have cancer. When colon cancer is left untreated for a long time, it comes out through a hole in the side of the anus and from there it gets pus and sometimes blood. In most cases, the diseases that go to the blood are- 1. Anal Fisher, II. Piles, 3. Rectal polyps (more common in children), 4. Cancer, 5. Ulcerative keloitis, 6. Fistula and others.

If these diseases are not treated at the right time, the consequences can be terrible. Since prevention is better than cure we should not be fear of cold while drinking water in winter.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



Drink enough water in winter
