

Dream Metrorail: A landmark moment in our communication system



Metrorail is the dream project, which is expected to transform the city of Dhaka from its current status to a modern cosmopolitan one. The first train of the Metrorail service will be driven by a woman driver. Following the global practice, the metro rail will initially run with less passengers after the inauguration. The number of passengers will be increased gradually.



A 20.10 km metro rail has been constructed from Uttara to Motijheel at a cost of around 22 thousand crores to reduce traffic congestion in the capital. It is said that Metrorail will play a positive role in modernizing the communication system of densely populated Dhaka and reducing traffic congestion. According to experts, public transport like Metrorail can be an effective alternative system to handle the pressure of large number of passengers and vehicles in Dhaka. Metrorail will be able to transport 80 thousand passengers per hour.



The 16 stations of the Metrorail will be � Uttara, Uttara Centre, Uttara Dakshin, Pallabi, Mirpur 11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Taltala, Agargaon, Vijay Sarani, Farmgate, Sonargaon, National Museum, Doel Chatwar, National Stadium and Motijheel Bangladesh Bank area.



Metrorail stations are accessible by elevators, escalators and stairs. The second floor of the three-storey station building will house the ticketing system, offices and other equipment, called the Concourse Hall. There will be railway lines and platforms on the third floor. Only ticket holders can go to that floor. There will be fencing along the railway line to avoid accidents.



After the train stops at the station, the fence and the train door will open together. Again it will turn off automatically after a certain time. Each Metrorail train has six coaches. The two coaches at either end are called trailer cars. It will have a driver. 48 passengers can sit in these coaches. The middle four coaches are motorcars. It has seating for 54 people. In total, 306 people can sit in a train. Each coach is 9 and a half feet wide. Passengers will travel standing in the wide space in the middle. The project mentions that the Metrorail will transport 60,000 passengers per hour after full operation.



The Ministry of Road Transport has also initially decided the fare of the metro rail. As per the initial proposal, the fare for a passenger from Uttara to Motijheel will be Rs 90. The minimum fare will be Tk 20, which will cover a maximum of two stations. But war-victim freedom fighters can travel by train absolutely free of charge. Even if you get down after one station, you have to pay 20 taka fare. Project officials said that Motijheel can be reached from Uttara in 35 minutes by metro rail.



The government plans to build six metro rail lines in Dhaka by mid-2030. There is no doubt that there will be a revolutionary change in the capital's public transport system when all the lines are completed. City dwellers will also be freed from unbearable traffic jams. Several mega projects are currently underway in the country.



Although people have great interest in each of these, the interest of the countrymen, especially the residents of the capital, is naturally high for the Metrorail project. Meanwhile, everyone has a special vision. Therefore, we think that effective steps should be taken to implement the projects that are underway to solve the public transport crisis in the capital and its surrounding areas. However, the government has kept it under the highest priority Fast Track scheme.



One of the capital's biggest problems is the public transport crisis. Although various measures have been taken to solve this problem, the reality is that the passenger service in all the public transport routes of the capital is very poor except for one. As a result, many people are forced to buy private cars. This is a major reason for the heavy traffic in the capital. In this reality, the citizens of the capital have been waiting for a quality public transport for a long time.



There is no doubt that the lack of public transport will be removed to a large extent if the metro rail is launched. The precious time of the city dwellers will also be saved. However, only those traveling on the north-south route will get the benefit. In this metropolis, there are relatively more north-south roads, and the metro rail is also north-south. The number of east-west roads in this city is very less. In this reality, our urban planners and government policy makers should pay special attention to this aspect in order to completely solve the traffic woes of Dhaka residents.

Junaed Khan, student and campus journalist , University of Chittagong

















Metrorail is being launched for the first time in the country. This electric train will run automatically. Its ticketing system is fully computerized. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate this new technology train. Passengers will be able to travel in it from the day after the inauguration. Security is being strengthened on this occasion. For now the train will run from Uttara to Agargaon. Later, Agargaon to Motijheel is planned to run by the end of 2023. And the extension from Motijheel to Kamalapur railway station may be commissioned in 2025. All in all, a festive atmosphere prevails in Diabari, Mirpur and Agargaon areas.Metrorail is the dream project, which is expected to transform the city of Dhaka from its current status to a modern cosmopolitan one. The first train of the Metrorail service will be driven by a woman driver. Following the global practice, the metro rail will initially run with less passengers after the inauguration. The number of passengers will be increased gradually.A 20.10 km metro rail has been constructed from Uttara to Motijheel at a cost of around 22 thousand crores to reduce traffic congestion in the capital. It is said that Metrorail will play a positive role in modernizing the communication system of densely populated Dhaka and reducing traffic congestion. According to experts, public transport like Metrorail can be an effective alternative system to handle the pressure of large number of passengers and vehicles in Dhaka. Metrorail will be able to transport 80 thousand passengers per hour.The 16 stations of the Metrorail will be � Uttara, Uttara Centre, Uttara Dakshin, Pallabi, Mirpur 11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Taltala, Agargaon, Vijay Sarani, Farmgate, Sonargaon, National Museum, Doel Chatwar, National Stadium and Motijheel Bangladesh Bank area.Metrorail stations are accessible by elevators, escalators and stairs. The second floor of the three-storey station building will house the ticketing system, offices and other equipment, called the Concourse Hall. There will be railway lines and platforms on the third floor. Only ticket holders can go to that floor. There will be fencing along the railway line to avoid accidents.After the train stops at the station, the fence and the train door will open together. Again it will turn off automatically after a certain time. Each Metrorail train has six coaches. The two coaches at either end are called trailer cars. It will have a driver. 48 passengers can sit in these coaches. The middle four coaches are motorcars. It has seating for 54 people. In total, 306 people can sit in a train. Each coach is 9 and a half feet wide. Passengers will travel standing in the wide space in the middle. The project mentions that the Metrorail will transport 60,000 passengers per hour after full operation.The Ministry of Road Transport has also initially decided the fare of the metro rail. As per the initial proposal, the fare for a passenger from Uttara to Motijheel will be Rs 90. The minimum fare will be Tk 20, which will cover a maximum of two stations. But war-victim freedom fighters can travel by train absolutely free of charge. Even if you get down after one station, you have to pay 20 taka fare. Project officials said that Motijheel can be reached from Uttara in 35 minutes by metro rail.The government plans to build six metro rail lines in Dhaka by mid-2030. There is no doubt that there will be a revolutionary change in the capital's public transport system when all the lines are completed. City dwellers will also be freed from unbearable traffic jams. Several mega projects are currently underway in the country.Although people have great interest in each of these, the interest of the countrymen, especially the residents of the capital, is naturally high for the Metrorail project. Meanwhile, everyone has a special vision. Therefore, we think that effective steps should be taken to implement the projects that are underway to solve the public transport crisis in the capital and its surrounding areas. However, the government has kept it under the highest priority Fast Track scheme.One of the capital's biggest problems is the public transport crisis. Although various measures have been taken to solve this problem, the reality is that the passenger service in all the public transport routes of the capital is very poor except for one. As a result, many people are forced to buy private cars. This is a major reason for the heavy traffic in the capital. In this reality, the citizens of the capital have been waiting for a quality public transport for a long time.There is no doubt that the lack of public transport will be removed to a large extent if the metro rail is launched. The precious time of the city dwellers will also be saved. However, only those traveling on the north-south route will get the benefit. In this metropolis, there are relatively more north-south roads, and the metro rail is also north-south. The number of east-west roads in this city is very less. In this reality, our urban planners and government policy makers should pay special attention to this aspect in order to completely solve the traffic woes of Dhaka residents.Junaed Khan, student and campus journalist , University of Chittagong