Winter vegetables make growers happy in Bogura



A grower taking care of his vegetable fields at Shakharia Union in Bogura. photo: observer

Growers got good yield and profitable prices of early vegetables in the last season. This year, after harvesting Aman, they have farmed advance vegetables in the same field. They are expecting the same benefits like the previous year.

Fields are full of vegetables having cabbage, cauliflower, bottle gourd, flat bean and long bean. Festivity is prevailing in their houses.

Both harvesting and rearing are going on simultaneously.

Potato and cabbage are exported from Bogura to Middle East and Europe. Agriculture officials are hoping increased exports of vegetables this year.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bogura Enamul Haq said, after getting good yield and price in the last year, this year growers have increased their vegetable farming.

Weather is going fair and growers are hoping bumper production, the DAE official maintained.

Winter vegetables were farmed on 14,114 hectares (ha) in Bogura in the last year. The production target was exceeded by 5,950 metric tons (mt).

This year vegetable farming has been targeted on 14,250 ha in the district, with the production target of 3,29,857 mt. Still planting of saplings is going on.

Trading of different vegetables is taking place at Mahastan Haat, the biggest bazaar in the northern region. Wholesalers are coming from different areas.

Growers Afzal and Solaiman coming from Shibganj Upazila said, they have got good prices of winter vegetables.

One month back, cauliflower was selling at Tk 80 per kilogram (kg), radish at Tk 30-40, and flat bean at Tk 120 per kg.

"I will not have to count loss, if my remaining vegetables sell even at half prices," Afzal said. He will cultivate cabbage and cauliflower for two more times in his same field.

