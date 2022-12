BARISHAL, Dec 26: A minor child drowned in a pond in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The dead was Muan Mallick, 2, son of Milon Mallick, Gazirpara village under Barakotha union.

It was learnt that the child slipped into a pond next to his house while he was playing near its bank.

Family members rescued him but he died on the way to hospital.

Wazirpur Police Station officer-in-charge Kamrul Hasan confirmed the matter.