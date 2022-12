PATUAKHALI, Dec 26: A Chinese worker identified as Zhou-Juping, 52 passed away at the 1320 MW Second Thermal Power Plant in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

His co-workers took him to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex in an unconscious state around 5pm, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Md Jasim, officer-in-charge of Kalapara Police Station, said that the cause of Zhou's death is yet to be ascertained.