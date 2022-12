DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Dec 26: Helena Begum, mother of Md Mahsin Mia, general secretary of Barishal Divisional Newspapers Agent Association, and paternal aunt of Daily Observer's Dashmina Upazila Correspondent Shahzada Tohamin, died of heart attack on Saturday at 12 noon. She was 72.

She breathed her last in her own residence at New Circular Road in Barishal.

Her Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Eidgah Math of Purba Khejurbaria Jam-e-Mosque at Daspara Union in Bauphal Upazila at 7:45 pm. Later on, she was buried in her family graveyard.

She left behind her husband, two sons, two daughters, and many relatives and well-wishers to mourn her death.

Leaders of Bangladesh Sangbadpatra Shilpa Kallayan Federation, Bangladesh Sangbadpatra Agent Association, Dhaka Sangbadpotra Bahumukhi Samabaye Samity Ltd, and Bangladesh Sangbadpatra Paribahan Samity condoled her death. and sympathized with bereaved family members.