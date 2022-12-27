

The process of admission to Class-VI of Ichhapura Government Model High School began on Monday in Sirajdikhan Upazila of Munshiganj District. A total of 309 students applied online. Of them, 150 students got the chance of admission through an open lottery. Besides, according to the policy, 15 students will get chance under freedom fighters' quota, six ones under disable quota and another six ones under ward quota. The photo shows UNO Shariful Alam Tanvir speaking as the chief guest at the lottery-function held on the school campus. The programme was presided over by Head Teacher of the school Mohammad Nasir Uddin. photo: observer