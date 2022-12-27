2 ‘cattle thieves’ killed in mob beating

NARAIL, Dec 26: Two suspected cattle lifters were killed in a mob beating in Sadar Upazila of the district town early Monday.

Police recovered the bodies from a paddy field on the north side of Polli Bidyot Station and a mahogany garden on the south side.

One of the deceased was identified as Asadul Sheikh, 36.

Police and local sources said a gang of suspected thieves entered into the house of Ram Bishwas at Birgram around 3:30am to steal cows. Local people saw them and started shouting. Hearing the shouts, others came to the scene and chased the gang. They managed to catch two of the thieves and beat them mercilessly.

Other cattle lifters managed to flee.

The bodies have been sent to Sadar Hospital morgue. A case was filed with Sadar Police Station in this connection, said the police station OC Mahmudur Rahman.













