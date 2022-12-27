Man detained for raping child in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 26: A man has been arrested from Boalkhali Upazila in the district in a case filed for raping a five-year-old child.

The arrested man is Jahangir Alam, 45, a resident of Ward No. 4 under Shakpura Union in the upazila.

The victim's mother said the child went out of the the house to play with other children. At around 1 pm, she returned to the house and informed about the rape.

The victim said accused Jahangir took her to his house, and violated her there.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalkhali Police Station (PS) Mohiuddin Sumon said on information, police went there and arrested the rapist.

Jahangir confessed his involvement in the crime during preliminary interrogation.

A case was filed against him with Boalkhali PS in this regard, the OC added.











