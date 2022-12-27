Trader stabbed dead in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Dec 26: A trader was stabbed to death in Madan Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Babul Chandra Das, 40, son of Hemchandra Das, a resident of Madan municipality in the upazila.

Locals said Babul Das was stabbed by some miscreants around 10 pm while he was returning home from his shop, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Madan Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Madan Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman said being informed, police went there and sent the body to Netrakona Adhunik Hospital morgue for autopsy.

A case was filed against the miscreants and the legal process is in process, the OC added.











