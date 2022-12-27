Building tourist centre in protected forest at Koyra faces obstacle



The photo shows a protected forest in Koyra Upazila of Khulna District. photo: observer

The name of the forest is Singer Teker Char. There is signboard of DoF in the Char reading, Sanrakkhita Bananchal.

Without informing DoF, the authorities have also appointed the contractor to build the tourist centre in the protected forest. Permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change is mandatory to carry out development activities in any protected forest.

DoF officials claimed, the initiative has been taken to build a tourist centre in the forest without the permission of the ministry. Besides, there is a risk of destroying the environment and biodiversity if a wooden bridge and a watch tower are built there.

The DoF made an objection with Koyra Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) regarding the construction of the tourist centre. Officials of the upazila administration said, not all the lands of Singer Tech belong to the DoF.

Golkhali Singer Tech, where roads, walkways and water tower will be built, is basically a char of a local river. There are no plants there. Everything can be built without cutting trees.

According to upazila administration sources, the Tourism Board of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has allocated about Tk 2 crore for the construction of a tourist centre in Golkhali area of Koira. In the first phase, it has been asked to start construction of walkway and wooden bridge at Tk 47 lakh 50 thousand. After that, the watch tower will be constructed at Tk 1.6 crore.

M/s Ghosh Construction is implementing the project. The tourist centre is located near Kobadak Forest Station in the Sundarban.

Md Farukul Islam, the official of that station, said, Golkhali, where the tourist centre is being built, is a protected forest area as per the official gazette; the local administration has been requested not to start any activities without taking the permission from the DoF.

UNO Md Mominur Rahman said, the land of Singher Tech is under government Khas Khatian; it is not of Forest Department; the secretary of Tourism Board of the Ministry of Tourism came and inspected the place; later on, the ministry allocated the land through deputy commissioner (DC) for the construction of tourist centre; it is also directed to complete the work by June this year on priority basis.

"We have assured the DoF that we will not build anything inside the deep forest. The road and water tower will be constructed around the locality. But the DoF has objection to it. Besides, in the approved gazette, that place belongs to the Department of Land, not to the DoE.

Khulna Divisional Forest Officer Dr. Abu Nasser Mohsin Hossain said, he was surprised about the construction of a tourist centre in the protected forest in Golkhali Singher Tech area.

Once there was a forest office in the Tech area. The office was destroyed by cyclone. The office of the DoF will be constructed again at that place.











KOYRA, KHULNA, Dec 26: Construction of a tourism centre in a protected forest in Koyra Upazila of the district is facing obstacle from the Department of Forest (DoE).The name of the forest is Singer Teker Char. There is signboard of DoF in the Char reading, Sanrakkhita Bananchal.Without informing DoF, the authorities have also appointed the contractor to build the tourist centre in the protected forest. Permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change is mandatory to carry out development activities in any protected forest.DoF officials claimed, the initiative has been taken to build a tourist centre in the forest without the permission of the ministry. Besides, there is a risk of destroying the environment and biodiversity if a wooden bridge and a watch tower are built there.The DoF made an objection with Koyra Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) regarding the construction of the tourist centre. Officials of the upazila administration said, not all the lands of Singer Tech belong to the DoF.Golkhali Singer Tech, where roads, walkways and water tower will be built, is basically a char of a local river. There are no plants there. Everything can be built without cutting trees.According to upazila administration sources, the Tourism Board of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has allocated about Tk 2 crore for the construction of a tourist centre in Golkhali area of Koira. In the first phase, it has been asked to start construction of walkway and wooden bridge at Tk 47 lakh 50 thousand. After that, the watch tower will be constructed at Tk 1.6 crore.M/s Ghosh Construction is implementing the project. The tourist centre is located near Kobadak Forest Station in the Sundarban.Md Farukul Islam, the official of that station, said, Golkhali, where the tourist centre is being built, is a protected forest area as per the official gazette; the local administration has been requested not to start any activities without taking the permission from the DoF.UNO Md Mominur Rahman said, the land of Singher Tech is under government Khas Khatian; it is not of Forest Department; the secretary of Tourism Board of the Ministry of Tourism came and inspected the place; later on, the ministry allocated the land through deputy commissioner (DC) for the construction of tourist centre; it is also directed to complete the work by June this year on priority basis."We have assured the DoF that we will not build anything inside the deep forest. The road and water tower will be constructed around the locality. But the DoF has objection to it. Besides, in the approved gazette, that place belongs to the Department of Land, not to the DoE.Khulna Divisional Forest Officer Dr. Abu Nasser Mohsin Hossain said, he was surprised about the construction of a tourist centre in the protected forest in Golkhali Singher Tech area.Once there was a forest office in the Tech area. The office was destroyed by cyclone. The office of the DoF will be constructed again at that place.