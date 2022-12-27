Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

Six people including a college student have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Jhenidah, Gopalganj, Kushtia, Joypurhat and Moulvibazar, in three days.

JHENIDAH: A young man was killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Noor Islam, 33, a resident of Kadirkol Village of the upazila.

Locals said Noor Islam was going towards Kaliganj town riding on a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, he lost control over the motorcycle and collided with an easy bike coming from the opposite direction, in which he was injured.

Locals rescued him and took him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Abdur Rahim Mollah confirmed the matter.

GOPALGANJ: A young man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accident took place near Dulal Saha Bus Stand in Battaidhopa area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the upazila at around 12:30pm.

The deceased was identified as Amanullah Biswas, 22, son of Abdul Biswas, a resident of Bathandanga Village in Kashiani Upazila.

Police and local sources said Amanullah along with four of his family members was returning home at Bathandanga from Bhatiapara area in the upazila after attending a ceremony on Sunday riding by a battery-run easy-bike.

On the way, a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Tungipara Express' from Khulna hit the easy-bike near Dulal Saha Bus Stand in Battaidhopa area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at noon, which left Amanullah dead on the spot and four others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

The injured were, however, rescued and taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.

Of the injured, the condition of one person is stated to be critical.

Bhatiapara Highway PS Inspection in Kashiani Shariful Islam confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Two people have been killed after a trolley smashed their motorcycle in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place near Shyamnagar Bazar in the upazila at around 10 pm.

The deceased were identified as Irfan, 34, son of Bhiku Mandol, and Asif, 24, son of Jamal Mandol. Both of them were residents of the upazila.

Daulatpur PS OC Mojibur Rahman said a trolley hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction near Shyamnagar Bazar in the upazila at night, leaving its riders Irfan and Asif critically injured.

Later on, they succumbed to their injuries on the way to a local hospital.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kushtia General Hospital for autopsies.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: A student of Mujibur Rahman Govt College was killed as a Nosimon (three-wheeler) hit his motorcycle in the district town on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Alif, 22, son of Al-Amin, a resident of Shantinagar Colony area in the town.

Police and local sources said a cattle-laden Nosimon hit the motorcycle while Al-Amin was returning home riding by the bike in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Alif dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector of Joypurhat PS Rubel Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A trader was killed after being hit by a truck in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sajal Mia, 34, son of Lokman Mia, a resident of Langurpar Village under Madhobpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Sajal's bike in front of the main gate of Lawachara Udyan at around 3pm, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Madhabpur Union Parishad Chairman Asid Ali confirmed the incident.













