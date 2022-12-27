Video
Home Countryside

Cabbage farming brings fortune to Kushtia farmers

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Dec 26: Hundreds of farmers have changed their lots by farming cabbage in the district.
According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), over 3,500 farmers have cultivated cabbage in six upazilas of the district. Their earning stands at Tk 13,000-17,000 per bigha.
A total of 300 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under cabbage cultivation in  Kushtia Sadar Upazila, 260 ha in Kumarkali, 100 ha in  Khoksa, 280 ha in Mirpur, 500 ha in Veramara, and 200 ha in Daulotpur Upazila.
 Khairul Ali, grower of Horinaraonpur Village in Sadar Upazila, said, "I spent Tk 12,000 and earned Tk 28,000 by growing cabbage on one bigha."
"Profits that come from cabbage farming have eased my financial constraint," he added.
Kinkon Chakraboti, deputy director (DD) of the DAE, said, farmers in the district are showing much interest than before in cultivating vegetables, as they got bumper productions, favoured by fair weather.
They are also getting fair prices of their produces, he added.
The DAE fixed the target of cabbage cultivation at 2,000 ha in six upazilas this year, with a production target of 50,520 tonnes; but it was exceeded by 1,475 ha.
Traders are coming from across the country to purchase cabbages.
Everyday about 10 cabbage-laden trucks are leaving Laxmipur Bazar, Bittipara Bazar, Horipur  Bazar and Kumarkhali local markets in these upazilas for other districts.
DAE DD said, cabbage is one of the most popular vegetables in Bangladesh; its cultivation requires enough rain or irrigation; its farming is increasing as it has been proved to be more profitable to the farmers.
DAE and Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) organized various supportive programmes including field day, special training and motivation.  
DAE and BADC are also providing farmers with necessary technical assistances. Besides, different banks, including Krishi Bank, and NGOs disbursed agriculture loans and interest free loans among farmers, the DAE official maintained.
But growers complained, due to lack of proper marketing policy middlemen or wholesalers are making extra profits depriving them of fair prices. They urged the government for taking effective steps to manage marketing of cabbages in their favour.


