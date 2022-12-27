

Pro-government Democratic Teachers Forum made allegations against Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University-Mymensingh Professor Dr Lutful Hassan on different issues including failure to settle DPP, not attending office regularly, and backwardness in APA implementation. It was also alleged that Tk 659 crore allocated for the development of the BAU was returned due to delay in work. The photo shows General Secretary of the Forum Prof. Dr. Purba Islam reading out a written statement at the press conference held in the teachers' cafeteria of the BAU on Monday afternoon. President of the Forum Professor Dr M A M Yahya Khandkar, Professor Dr Munjurul Alam Champak, Professor Dr Emdadul Haque, and Professor Dr Saidur Rahman were present at that time. photo: observer