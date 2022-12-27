Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes

Ferry movement on the Daulatdia-Paturia route started their operation from 8am on Monday, after two-and-a-half-hour of disruption caused by dense fog.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation's Daulatdia ghat manager Md Salauddin told the Daily Observer, "The ferry services have been kept stopped as the density of the fog increased. To avert any accident, the authorities kept the services off since 6am.

Passengers were waiting on both sides of the river amid the cold.

Now, a total of 12 ferries are moving on the route as the fog began to disappear.

















