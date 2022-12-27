Ralshahi College gymnasium loses attraction



Rajshahi College gymnasium. photo: observer

The ranking was made on the basis of 31 indicators including students' results, classroom attendance, academic atmosphere, multi-media classroom, sporting activities, own website usage, and co-education activities. It is country's 3rd ancient academic campus.

Burt its green-covered red-white building of the gymnasium has turned deplorable. The gymnasium holds old proud of national awards of body builders and Mister Bangladesh.

In 1962 students of the college Tipu, Rawshan, Imran, Mahbub and Babu came forward to help in starting the gymnasium. Few rooms of Mahsin Bhaban were provided by the then college administration for setting up it. The gymnasium had created facilities for students to undergo physical exercise.

At present, there are two/three broken chairs, one unused table, four fans including two damaged and one disordered light in the gymnasium.

As tools the gymnasium has some barbells, several old dumbbells, lifting bars, hash squat, one lat pull machine, few broken mirrors and some other things. Few medals are hanged from a sidewall. It has no trainer.

In-charge of the gymnasium for 30 years Amjad Hossain said, the gymnasium has lost both attraction and worthiness.

In 1987, the then body builder Abdul Ahaz Shimul and Zafar took part in Mr. Bangladesh and were placed in the first and second positions.

The exercise is free for college students. But Tk 200-300 is charged for others. Except Friday and Saturday, gymnasium rooms remain open from 3:30 pm to evening every day.

Amjad said, former principal Professor Md Habibur Rahman took initiative for developing the gymnasium; but it didn't make much progress; only few CC cameras have been installed in the room.

A visit found students Ratul, Manik, Mithu and Rasel of the college and others undergoing exercise in the gymnasium. They expressed their dissatisfaction over inadequate tools as well as atmosphere.

Principal of Rajshahi College Professor Md Abdul Khaleq said, in the past, some body builders of neighbouring areas had installed the gymnasium at their own initiative; the then college administration had given them space; once they would run it at their own finance; at present, they don't have any council or committee.

No application has been made from them about developing the gymnasium, he added. It is entirely under their supervision, and that is why we can't take any initiative, he further said.

"Physical exercise is very important for youths. If gymnasium authorities apply to us, the college administration will assist them in improving its environment and repairing," he said again.

When asked whether they have any plan about gymnasium for students, the principal said, under the development plan of the government, the college administration has undertaken project of constructing swimming pool and gymnasium; the project has been passed; now it will be implemented.













RAJSHAHI, Nov 26: Rajshahi College in the district town has been ranked top for the 4th time in the recent ranking by the National University.The ranking was made on the basis of 31 indicators including students' results, classroom attendance, academic atmosphere, multi-media classroom, sporting activities, own website usage, and co-education activities. It is country's 3rd ancient academic campus.Burt its green-covered red-white building of the gymnasium has turned deplorable. The gymnasium holds old proud of national awards of body builders and Mister Bangladesh.In 1962 students of the college Tipu, Rawshan, Imran, Mahbub and Babu came forward to help in starting the gymnasium. Few rooms of Mahsin Bhaban were provided by the then college administration for setting up it. The gymnasium had created facilities for students to undergo physical exercise.At present, there are two/three broken chairs, one unused table, four fans including two damaged and one disordered light in the gymnasium.As tools the gymnasium has some barbells, several old dumbbells, lifting bars, hash squat, one lat pull machine, few broken mirrors and some other things. Few medals are hanged from a sidewall. It has no trainer.In-charge of the gymnasium for 30 years Amjad Hossain said, the gymnasium has lost both attraction and worthiness.In 1987, the then body builder Abdul Ahaz Shimul and Zafar took part in Mr. Bangladesh and were placed in the first and second positions.The exercise is free for college students. But Tk 200-300 is charged for others. Except Friday and Saturday, gymnasium rooms remain open from 3:30 pm to evening every day.Amjad said, former principal Professor Md Habibur Rahman took initiative for developing the gymnasium; but it didn't make much progress; only few CC cameras have been installed in the room.A visit found students Ratul, Manik, Mithu and Rasel of the college and others undergoing exercise in the gymnasium. They expressed their dissatisfaction over inadequate tools as well as atmosphere.Principal of Rajshahi College Professor Md Abdul Khaleq said, in the past, some body builders of neighbouring areas had installed the gymnasium at their own initiative; the then college administration had given them space; once they would run it at their own finance; at present, they don't have any council or committee.No application has been made from them about developing the gymnasium, he added. It is entirely under their supervision, and that is why we can't take any initiative, he further said."Physical exercise is very important for youths. If gymnasium authorities apply to us, the college administration will assist them in improving its environment and repairing," he said again.When asked whether they have any plan about gymnasium for students, the principal said, under the development plan of the government, the college administration has undertaken project of constructing swimming pool and gymnasium; the project has been passed; now it will be implemented.