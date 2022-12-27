Poachers catch birds using poison at Singra

NATORE, Dec 26: Some poachers are secretly catching birds by using poison bait with mustard seeds in agriculture fields in Singra Upazila of the district.

Ignoring the local administration, they are carrying out this illegal act in the upazila.

Being informed, Al-Imran, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner in the upazila, jointly conducted a mobile court at Baroihati Badtala point of Lalore Union in the upazila on Tuesday and arrested a poacher Taibur Rahaman.

During the drive, 10 dead birds (dove) and meat of 15 slaughtered birds were seized from his possession. Later on, recovered birds and meats were buried in the ground.

The mobile court fined Tk 5,000 to Taibur for this.

Saiful Islam, general secretary of Chalonbeel Bio-Diversity Protection Committee, Hassan Imam, vice-president, Sarwar Jahan, sub-assistant agriculture officer, and Mahi Uddin Moni, local union member, were present at that time.











