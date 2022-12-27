Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Poachers catch birds using poison at Singra

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Dec 26: Some poachers are secretly catching birds by using poison bait with mustard seeds in agriculture fields in Singra Upazila of the district.
 Ignoring the local administration, they are carrying out this illegal act in the upazila.  
Being informed, Al-Imran, executive magistrate and assistant commissioner in the upazila, jointly conducted a mobile court at Baroihati Badtala point of Lalore Union in the upazila on Tuesday and arrested a poacher Taibur Rahaman.
During the drive, 10 dead birds (dove) and meat of 15 slaughtered birds were seized from his possession. Later on, recovered birds and meats were buried in the ground.
The mobile court fined Tk 5,000 to Taibur for this.
Saiful Islam, general secretary of Chalonbeel Bio-Diversity Protection Committee, Hassan Imam, vice-president, Sarwar Jahan, sub-assistant agriculture officer, and Mahi Uddin Moni, local union member, were present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winter vegetables make growers happy in Bogura
Minor child drowns in Barishal
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant
Obituary
The process of admission to Class-VI of Ichhapura Government Model High School
2 ‘cattle thieves’ killed in mob beating
Man detained for raping child in Chattogram
Trader stabbed dead in Netrakona


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft