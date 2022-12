BOGURA, Dec 26: Police on Monday recovered the throat-slit body of a teenage boy in Shibganj Upazila of the district.

The identity of the deceased was known immediately.

According to police, locals spotted the body in an orchard in Nishchintapur village and informed police in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.