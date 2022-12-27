Cow-stealing incidents on rise at Chirirbandar

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Dec 26: Cow lifting and other stealing incidents on the rise in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district.

According to local sources, on December 23 night (Friday) two oxen worth about Tk 2.50 lakh, were lifted away from the house of fertilizer and insecticide trader Kamruzzaman of Mamudpur Village under Abdulpur Union in the upazila.

Besides, on December 22 (Thursday) night, a foreign milky cow worth about Tk 1.5 lakh was stolen breaking the locker of the cowshed in the house of Noor Alam Master of the same village.

Stealing of heads of tube-wells is taking place in different houses in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (inquiry) Asaduzzaman said, "Nobody has made any written complaint. Despite that it will be inquired through bit police, and responsible persons will be brought under exemplary punishment."











