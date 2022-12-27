Video
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022
Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Dec 26: A Myanmar junta court will give its verdicts on five remaining charges in the 18-month trial of jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, a legal source told AFP.
Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February last year, ending the Southeast Asian nation's brief period of democracy.
The Nobel laureate, 77, has already been found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act, and has been jailed for 26 years.
"Both sides gave final arguments today at court," said a source with knowledge of the case on Monday who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
"There will be a verdict on coming Friday (30th) December."
Suu Kyi appeared in good health, the source added.
Rights groups have slammed the trial as a sham, and on Wednesday the UN Security Council called on the junta to release Suu Kyi in its first resolution on the situation in Myanmar since the coup.
The resolution marked a moment of relative council unity after permanent members and close junta allies China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the     wording.    -AFP







