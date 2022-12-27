Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Seoul says military fired at N Korean drones after incursion

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

SEOUL, Dec 26: South Korea accused the North of flying several drones across their shared border on Monday, prompting Seoul's military to deploy warplanes to shoot them down -- with local media reporting one of the planes later crashed.
The incursion was the first time in years that North Korean drones have invaded the South's airspace and came hot on the heels of a recent flurry of sanctions-busting weapons tests by Pyongyang.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the military first detected a suspected North Korean unmanned aerial vehicle around the airspace of Gimpo at 10:25 am (0125 GMT) and "responded immediately".
"This is a clear act of provocation in which North Korea invaded our airspace," a JCS official told reporters.
The incursion prompted Seoul to fire warning shots and deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the five drones, one of which reached airspace near the capital.
One of the warplanes, a KA-1 light attack aircraft, later crashed in Hoengseong County, Yonhap news agency reported.
The military did not indicate whether the objects had been shot down or had gone back over the border, one of the most heavily-fortified locations in the world.
The South Korean military also deployed its own manned and unmanned reconnaissance assets to areas near and north of the Military Demarcation Line for "corresponding measures".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seoul says military fired at N Korean drones after incursion
Iran slams Britain after protest ‘network’ arrested
Xi urges steps to ‘protect’ lives as China lifts Covid curbs
51 poisoned by ammonia after train derails in Serbia
Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes
Azerbaijani environmental activists protest what they claim is illegal mining
China deployed 71 warplanes in weekend war drills: Taiwan
Suspect in Paris shooting admits to ‘pathological’ hatred of foreigners


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft