Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Iran slams Britain after protest ‘network’ arrested

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

TEHRAN, Dec 26: Iran on Monday blasted Britain's "non-constructive role" a day after the Islamic republic announced the arrest of a UK-linked "network" involved in the three-month protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death.
Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.
Tehran generally calls the protests "riots" and accuses its foreign foes, including Britain, of stoking the unrest.
State news agency IRNA reported Sunday the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the country's south had arrested seven people, including dual nationals, who had operated "under the direct guidance of elements from Britain".
Asked about their arrest during a Monday press conference, foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said "some countries, especially the one you mentioned, had a non-constructive role in relation to the recent developments in Iran".
"Their role was quite provocative in inciting extremism and riots," Kanani said of the foreign nations.
The group, which IRNA described as an "organised network", had been "leading subversive conspiracies, especially during the recent riots", the report quoted a Guards statement as saying.
The seven arrested in Kerman province "have been involved in planning, leading and producing content as well as field actions in the recent riots", it added.
Some of them are "dual nationals who were trying to escape from the country", the statement said without elaborating.
Iran's judiciary said last month that 40 foreigners, including dual nationals, had been arrested in the unrest.
The foreign ministry's Kanani said Monday that "during the recent riots, several citizens of European countries have been arrested with varying degrees of involvement in the riots".
"Consular and political information has been given to their respective countries," he added.
"The role of the citizens of a certain number of countries, especially European and western European countries... is quite clear and proved."
A number of Westerners, including dual nationals, had already been in custody in Iran before the protests broke out in September. Western governments have accused Tehran of employing a "hostage-taking" policy aimed at extracting concessions or secure the release of Iranians held abroad. -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seoul says military fired at N Korean drones after incursion
Iran slams Britain after protest ‘network’ arrested
Xi urges steps to ‘protect’ lives as China lifts Covid curbs
51 poisoned by ammonia after train derails in Serbia
Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes
Azerbaijani environmental activists protest what they claim is illegal mining
China deployed 71 warplanes in weekend war drills: Taiwan
Suspect in Paris shooting admits to ‘pathological’ hatred of foreigners


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft