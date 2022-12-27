Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Disaster' for Newcastle not to have 'unique' Saint-Maximin

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

LONDON, DEC 26: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hailed French winger Allan Saint-Maximin as "unique" on Sunday, insisting it was a "disaster" when he was unavailable.
The 25-year-old has been sidelined since August with a hamstring injury but his team have hardly missed him.
Backed by the deep pockets of their Saudi owners, Newcastle have racked up seven wins and are 12 games unbeaten in all competitions.
They sit third in the Premier League table heading into Monday's trip to Leicester.
"For me if he is unavailable at any time, it is a disaster because he's unique and he's got those skills that any defender doesn't want to play against," said Howe.
"He's a real character and we love him for that. He's got a really nice personality, he's really good to work with.
"But like every player, he'll want to play, I've got no doubt about that, and he'll be pushing to play. But that's a great thing for us."
Saint-Maximin has started only five games all season, the last of them in November's League Cup third-round victory over Crystal Palace.
On Tuesday, he was a substitute as the Magpies progressed to the last eight of the tournament by beating Bournemouth.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan
Haaland can score 800 goals, says De Bruyne
'Disaster' for Newcastle not to have 'unique' Saint-Maximin
Juve scandal rumbles on as accounts stay deep in the red
Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video
Top Australian Test award named after Shane Warne
Australia seize control of 2nd South Africa Test
Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft