Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Top Australian Test award named after Shane Warne

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Shane Warne Award: Cricket Australia pays tribute to late Shane Warne, renames Men's Test Player of the Year award after spin legend. photo: Courtesy

Shane Warne Award: Cricket Australia pays tribute to late Shane Warne, renames Men's Test Player of the Year award after spin legend. photo: Courtesy

MELBOURNE, DEC 26: Australia's men's Test Player of the Year award will be renamed in Shane Warne's honour, officials said Monday, as tributes were paid to the late spin-king at the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.
Warne, considered by many as second in stature only to Donald Bradman in sports-mad Australia, died unexpectedly aged just 52 in March.
The Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year award will be presented annually, second only to the prestigious Allan Border Medal for the most outstanding player across all formats.
"As one of Australia's all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane's extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity," said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley.
The announcement came on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Warne's home venue where he achieved many memorable feats, including an Ashes hat-trick and his 700th Test wicket.
Warne's Test cap number 350 has been painted square of the wicket for the duration of the match, while both the Australian and South African teams wore floppy white hats in his memory during the national anthem ceremony.
"His place as a legend of Australian and world sport is assured," added Hockley.
"Whilst we continue to mourn his passing, it is fitting that we honour Shane at his beloved Boxing Day Test at the MCG."
A stand at the venue has already been named in his honour.
Credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, Warne took 708 Test
wickets as part of a dominant Australian team in the 1990s and 2000s before becoming a respected commentator.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan
Haaland can score 800 goals, says De Bruyne
'Disaster' for Newcastle not to have 'unique' Saint-Maximin
Juve scandal rumbles on as accounts stay deep in the red
Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video
Top Australian Test award named after Shane Warne
Australia seize control of 2nd South Africa Test
Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft