Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

LONDON, DEC 26: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refused to sing this year in his annual seasonal message to fans but he did reveal on Sunday that his favourite movie for the holidays is "Love Actually".
Klopp has sung "Last Christmas" by Wham! and German carol "O du froehliche" in previous years but said he did not "want to bother you with my voice" this time.
In video on the club website he revealed he had "special movies I like to watch in that period" and 2003's star-studded British romantic comedy "Love Actually" was one of them. He said he was "pretty sure we will watch it again this year".
"In the crazy world we are living in at the moment, it's really nice to see these kind of moves where the subjects aren't as serious," he said.
He said the year, in which Liverpool won the League Cup and FA Cup and came agonisingly close to a quadruple, had been "pretty special" from "a sport point of view".
Liverpool missed the Premier League title by a point.    -AFP


