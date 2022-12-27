Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Fabian O'Neill dead at 49

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Fabian O'Neill dead at 49

Fabian O'Neill dead at 49

MONTEVIDEO, DEC 26: Former Uruguay international midfielder Fabian O'Neill, once hailed by Zinedine Zidane as "the most talented player" he'd ever seen, died Sunday after a long battle with alcoholism. He was 49.
"Goodbye Wizard," tweeted O'Neill's formative club Nacional after he passed away due to chronic cirrhosis in a Montevideo hospital where he had been rushed on Saturday suffering from a hemorrhage.
"The most talented player I've ever seen," was how French World Cup winner Zidane, a teammate at Juventus, described O'Neill.
After making his debut for Nacional at the age of 18 in 1992, O'Neill was transferred to Cagliari in Italy three years later.
In 2000, he moved to Juventus but after playing for the Turin giants for just one season, he was farmed out to Perugia.
He then returned to Nacional before quitting in 2003.
O'Neill earned 19 caps for Uruguay and scored two goals.
He was part of the squad that was eliminated in the first round of the World Cup in South Korea and Japan in 2002 although he did not feature in any of the group games due to injury.
"Uruguayan football is in mourning. One of the best players to emerge in recent decades and who knew how to shine on the field with his talent and magic has left us," wrote the El Pais newspaper.
El Observador said that "Fabian O'Neill was one of those great talents wasted.... his career was marked by alcohol and excesses."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan
Haaland can score 800 goals, says De Bruyne
'Disaster' for Newcastle not to have 'unique' Saint-Maximin
Juve scandal rumbles on as accounts stay deep in the red
Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video
Top Australian Test award named after Shane Warne
Australia seize control of 2nd South Africa Test
Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft