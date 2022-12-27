Trust Bank 20th National Junior Taekwondo begins today (Tuesday) at National Sports Council gymnasium in the city.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin is expected to inaugurate the three-day meet as the chief guest, said a press release.

Nearly 600 taekwondo players from 18 district sports associations, Bangladesh Army, Border Guard Bangladesh, Ansar and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan are taking part in different categories of the meet. -BSS











