Jamalpur blank Farashganj 2-0 in women's football

Jamalpur Kacharipara Ekadash blanked old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club by 2-0 goals in a match of the Bashundhara Group Women's Football League held on Monday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Afroza put Jamalpur ahead in the 10th minute while Irishna Rani doubled the lead for the winning team in the 32nd minute of the match.

Earlier, in the day's first match, Cumilla United and Siraj Smrity Sangsad split points when their match ended in a tame goalless draw also held at the same venue. -BSS







