Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 27 December, 2022, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

U-23 Men\'s Int\'l Volleyball

Bangladesh emerge unbeaten champions

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

U-23 Men's Int'l Volleyball
Players and officials of Bangladesh U-23 Men's Volleyball team celebrating after winning the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Men's Int'l Volleyball Championship beating Kyrgyzstan by 3-2 sets in the final held on Monday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur. photo: Observer DESK

Players and officials of Bangladesh U-23 Men's Volleyball team celebrating after winning the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Men's Int'l Volleyball Championship beating Kyrgyzstan by 3-2 sets in the final held on Monday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur. photo: Observer DESK

As expected host, Bangladesh emerged unbeaten champions in the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Men's Int'l Volleyball Championship beating Kyrgyzstan by 3-2 sets in the final held on Monday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.
In the day's keenly contested final, Bangladesh won the first set by 25-18 points but lost the second and third sets by 15-25 and 22-25 points respectively.
Bangladesh, however, staged a brilliant fightback to win the fourth set by 25-19 points and finally snatched the victory by winning the fifth set by 18-16 points to taste the first-ever title of the championship.
Sheikh Ismail Hossain of Bangladesh has adjudged the best player in the final while Al Amin of the same team was named the best setter.
Zianbek Ulu of Kyrgyzstan received the man of the tournament award for his impressive performance throughout the tournament.
Bangladesh Olympic Association's (BOA) president and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU, PSC, PHD was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes.
Speaking as the chief guest in the prize distribution ceremony, Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said: "It's very hard to organize an int'l event now a day though the volleyball federation has shown their capability by organising the championship. Thanks to the federation for organizing the tournament. The victory day is the month of glory and I congratulated the players for winning the trophy this month."
The Army Chief also thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking the country forward and giving equal importance to sports.
Both the teams played fantastic matches in the final and a special thank deserve to the Bangladesh team, he added.
Bangladesh Volleyball Federation's president Atiqul Islam said: "There is no alternative to sports to build a drug-free society and young society should carry sports along with education.
Earlier, Sri Lanka finished the third position in the Championship as they came from behind and beat Nepal by 3-2 sets in the place-decoding match also held on Monday at the same venue.
Sri Lanka lost the first set by 22-25 points, but Sri Lanka bounced back to win the second and third sets by 25-19 points and 25-19 points respectively.
Nepal fought back to beat Sri Lanka by 25-20 points in the fourth set, but Sri Lanka sealed the victory by winning the fifth set by 15-10 points.
Kaviska of Sri Lanka was named the best player of the match for his impressive performance.
Apart from host Bangladesh, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, and Sri Lanka took part in the tournament.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wolves sign Cunha from Atletico on loan
Haaland can score 800 goals, says De Bruyne
'Disaster' for Newcastle not to have 'unique' Saint-Maximin
Juve scandal rumbles on as accounts stay deep in the red
Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video
Top Australian Test award named after Shane Warne
Australia seize control of 2nd South Africa Test
Klopp discusses movies, singing and 2022 in Christmas video


Latest News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Reduce Metro fares by 30 percent to realise full benefit: IPD
‘I wasn’t necessarily acting’: Chanchal Chowdhury on ‘Karagar-2’
Mashrafe named AL youth and sports scy
27th National Youth Hockey final Tuesday
Bangladesh win Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone U-23 Volleyball with unbeaten record
Metro Rail: DMP to provide security till specialised unit is formed
Russia's Putin, China's Jinping to talk this week, says Kremlin: Report
32 bands to take the stage of Dhaka Rock Fest 3.0 on December 27,28
Govt, ADB sign loan agreements worth $628.29m
Most Read News
48 people dead in US winter storm
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
BNP leader Amir Khasru, 4 others sued in ACC case
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
Rohingya leader killed in Ukhiya
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant project
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Feb 1 by-polls: AL aspirants asked to collect nomination forms from Dec 28
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft