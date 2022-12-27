Youth Hockey's final to be held today

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan face Rajshahi district in the final match of Al-Arafah Islami Bank 27th National Youth Hockey competition scheduled to be held today (Tuesday) at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

The match kicks off at 3 pm.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation's (BHF) president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan is expected to be present in the final as the chief guest while Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited's acting managing director SM Jafar will be present as the special guest.

The group phase matches of the competition were held at nine venues across the country with the participation of 57 district teams.

After the group phase, the final round was held with the participation of 18 teams.

Earlier, on December 20 last, Dinajpur district finished third in the competition defeating Natore district by 5-0 goals in the place-deciding match.










