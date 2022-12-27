BCB's players' contracts discussed



According to the highly placed sources in the BCB, the chief selector Minhazul Abedin Nannu and Mohammed Jalal Yunus, the Director BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) and the Cricket Operations Committee chairman sit at the residence of the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon, who is also the MP (Member of Parliament) in the morning.

"The present players' contracts expire on December 31 and therefore they had this discussion with the president", the BCB source revealed.

The head coach or any of the support staff or the other two selectors were not involved in the initial discussions.

"We have local tournaments in progress and therefore the other two selectors-Habibul Bashar and Abdur Razzak- were busy witnessing the matches in Chittagong and Cox Bazar".

The BCB chief could not remain present at the ground on Sunday. "The match got over one day prior to its scheduled date and had it lasted even after lunch on the fourth day, he could have been at the dais. Jalal Yunus represented the BCB at the prize distribution ceremony on Sunday.

The foreign staff of the national team are leaving for their home destinations to celebrate the Christmas and New Year vacation. They will return in early January.

The BCB is also planning to make some changes in the support staff. The Head Coach Russell Domingo's contract is still till the World Cup next year but there is no guarantee of his place till then at the same post. Even if the changes are not at the highest level, some changes are bound to happen at one level below national level.

India's Sridharan Sriram, who is a technical advisor for the T-20Is is likely to be given more responsibilities.











