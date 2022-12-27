Evince Tex to invest Tk 20.42cr for boosting output capacity

Evince Textiles Ltd (Even Tex) is going to to buy capital machinery at an estimated cost of spend Tk 20.42 crore for raise its manufacturing capacity.

The board of directors has decided to purchase or import brand new capital machinery in order to increase the production capacity and finishing quality, the company said in a posting on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Monday.

Evince Textiles is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of 100 per cent deemed export-oriented yarn-dyed woven fabric. Its subsidiary Evitex Fashions Ltd manufactures and exports readymade garments, according to the company's website.











