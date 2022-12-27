Video
Faisal Khan elected as BIPPA President

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Desk

Faisal Khan

Faisal Khan

Faisal Khan, Director of Summit Group has been elected as the President of Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA) for next two years, says a press release.
"It is an honour to lead an association that has been vital to the economic growth and development of Bangladesh. BIPPA member companies have made significant investments in the power sector and supply over 50% of the electricity in the National Grid." remarked Faisal Khan, the newly elected President of BIPPA.  
"I look forward to working with BIPPA members, MPEMR, BPDB and all other stakeholders to overcome the current economic crisis caused by the war in Europe. During these tough times, BIPPA will focus on energy efficiency and utilisation to supply uninterrupted electricity to every household and industry in Bangladesh." he added.
His predecessor Imran Karim, Vice Chairman of the Confidence Group welcomed him. Other newly elected Directors of BIPPA are: Md Abdur Razzaque Ruhani (Vice-President Finance), Khalid Islam (Vice-President), Engr Md Mozammel Hossain (Vice-President), Monzur Kadir Shafi, S M Noor Uddin, Salman Obaidul Karim, Gulam Rabbani Chowdhury, Md Rubayet Tanvir, Salman Karim and Mabroor Hossain.
Faisal Khan is an engineer and also holds a MBA degree from the prestigious London Business School. He is one of the Founding Members of Bangladesh Energy Society (BES) as well as a Member of the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC).
BIPPA was formed in June 2014, a trade organisation that represents fifty-seven Independent Power Producers (IPPs) of the country. BIPPA is committed to sustainable production and uninterrupted distribution of electricity, an essential service for the nation's progress and development.


