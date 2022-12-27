UCB wins UiPath Automation Excellence Awards

United Commercial Bank (UCB) has been named as winner at the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards-2022, says a press release.

The 4th edition of the award recognizes and celebrates UiPath customers, for their use of automation to drive tangible business impact and embark on a journey of continued innovation in their respective industries.?

United Commercial Bank Limited was awarded the 'Excellence in Automation - Bangladesh' winner for Bangladesh region during the UiPath Automation Excellence Awards 2022.

The UiPath Automation Excellence Awards aim to recognize innovative automation projects and inspire more and more companies to embark on solving some of the problems presented, by the ever-evolving business landscape, with automation.

UiPath is the industry's only end-to-end business automation platform and is designed to reshape the way humans work.











